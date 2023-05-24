The fare boxes on some 1,500 SEPTA buses and trolleys are functionally obsolete.

“We’ve run out of the ability to replace parts for those when they go. Think about using a computer from the 90s if a chip or logic board went,” said SEPTA’s Andrew Busch. “Where are you going to find a replacement? So, those are the problems we are running into now.”

Since many people use non-cash payments, it might seem like a cash collection method is no longer needed. But Busch said cash boxes are absolutely necessary.

“There are still customers who are going to use cash and we don’t see that ending any time soon, if ever,” Busch said.

For those who prefer cashless payment, the $22 million dollar project will also result in fare boxes that can take credit cards.

“We expect that in the later part of this year we will roll out a pilot where we can accept credit cards and phones,” Busch said.