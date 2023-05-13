After eight years in operation, Philadelphia’s Indego bike share program shows no signs of fatigue. As it celebrates its anniversary Friday, Indigo leaders joined city officials in announcing additional locations in North Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, and Mantua.

“The system has grown from 60 stations and 600 classic bikes to now 213 stations and over 2200 bikes, a mix of both classic and electric,” said Waffiyyah Murray, Indego program manager. Murray said the future is bright.

The program offers dual benefits, giving people access to cardiovascular exercise as well as transportation independence.

“Biking is a very physically and mentally healthy activity, of course, and if more people are biking regularly, our whole population will be healthier,” said Dr. Rodrigro Cedra, Chief Medical Officer of Independence Blue Cross. “We also know that climate change is affecting vulnerable communities more severely. Biking is one of the keys to a more environmentally sound transportation ecosystem that reduces impacts on our climate. “