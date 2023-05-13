Philly bike share Indego details expansion plans after eight years of operations
More bikes and stations are being added with new spots in Mantua, North Philadelphia, and South Philadelphia, with more than 2,200 bikes available for rental.
After eight years in operation, Philadelphia’s Indego bike share program shows no signs of fatigue. As it celebrates its anniversary Friday, Indigo leaders joined city officials in announcing additional locations in North Philadelphia, Southwest Philadelphia, and Mantua.
“The system has grown from 60 stations and 600 classic bikes to now 213 stations and over 2200 bikes, a mix of both classic and electric,” said Waffiyyah Murray, Indego program manager. Murray said the future is bright.
The program offers dual benefits, giving people access to cardiovascular exercise as well as transportation independence.
“Biking is a very physically and mentally healthy activity, of course, and if more people are biking regularly, our whole population will be healthier,” said Dr. Rodrigro Cedra, Chief Medical Officer of Independence Blue Cross. “We also know that climate change is affecting vulnerable communities more severely. Biking is one of the keys to a more environmentally sound transportation ecosystem that reduces impacts on our climate. “
Fredricka Christmas of the Greater Philadelphia YMCA said the agency is pleased to be offering the service to the community.
“They provide a positive outlet for our youth and adults in this area to again find different ways to exercise and stay active all while still providing them affordable transportation outside of public transportation,” Christmas said. “Also, they’re fostering and creating healthier lifestyles and keeping families active together.”
Indego is also offering discounts for low-income families and even classes on bike riding to those who have not ridden before.
The new North Philadelphia station at Broad and Master has proven to be a popular rental spot and Murray said they plan to add stations in Mantua and in Southwest Philadelphia in the days to come.
The city is offering a combination of classic pedal-only bikes and hybrid bikes with electric assist at a premium for riders who want a little help with their propulsion.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.