The connector will also have floating bus islands, so buses won’t be stopping in the middle of the bike lanes. Additionally, shorter pedestrian crossings at intersectio​​ns hope to reduce crashes.

After several rounds of public input, the design process is expected to take about two years, then a construction contract would be open for bids before a company is selected and road work begins.

“We’re funded through design. We’re funded through construction. We won’t speculate about anything else at this stage,” said Niño Ranjo, assistant chief engineer for the city’s Department of Streets. “We’re really pushing this project aggressively, it’s a priority for us.”

The design costs are covered by $500,000 of Automated Speed Enforcement funds, otherwise known as red light cameras; $1 million from the city of Philadelphia; $1 million from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources; and about $2 million from the William Penn Foundation.

At first, the Spring Garden Street improvements were only going to be a bike trail along an expanded median, but now they are considered a complete streets project, involving the revamping of nearly 22 intersections, including timing traffic lights and moving bike lanes to the curbs.

“The project grew, it’s really much more than just that. It’s about improving and upgrading the signals, all pedestrian crossings, [and] stormwater. It’s bringing many benefits in one big project,” said Sarah Clark Stuart, trails manager for the Department of Streets.

The bike lanes would cross several intersections in the city’s high-injury network — meaning frequent crashes involving pedestrians or bicyclists. They would connect to existing bike lanes on 5th, 6th, 13th, 15th and 22nd streets.

“So by reducing conflicts, by slowing the traffic, the vehicular traffic down, keeping it within the speed limit and shortening the crossing distances that pedestrians will have to cross, all of that will contribute towards reducing the number of crashes that do occur,” Clark Stuart said.

Officials hope that retrofitting the roadway and adding more green space along the median and sidewalks will increase foot traffic to neighborhoods and businesses along the corridor.

The Spring Garden connector is one slice of federal money that has not been frozen by President Donald Trump’s administration, which has targeted other programs funded by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, such as Philadelphia’s $12 million environmental justice effort to plant more urban trees in underserved neighborhoods.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro successfully fought to unfreeze $2.1 billion of federal funding after filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration’s executive orders. That included freezing funding for Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act projects.

There have been many decisions made at the federal level without much warning; the project is fully funded, for now.

“As far as we know, yes, but DVRPC is waiting for clarification on the impact of the recent executive orders and memos, awaiting guidance from our department of transportation and federal partners,” said Joe Banks, manager of the Office of PA Project Implementation for the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission. “Anything that’s on the [Transportation Improvement Program], we’re going forward. Construction could take one to two years depending but the contractor would really put that schedule out.”

And the new Spring Garden corridor would fill a big gap in the city’s protected bike network that can sometimes lack continuity, said Philadelphia Bicycle Coalition Executive Director Chris Gale.

“When you look at where the original bike lanes were built, there wasn’t always a plan. And over the last decade or so, there’s been a plan that the city has slowly been implementing to make sure there’s that connected bike lane network,” Gale said. “Spring Garden is going to be the next big east-west connector.”