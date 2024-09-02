For safer streets, Philly advocates have legislative priorities for fall session

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

As public pressure swells for Philadelphia to protect cyclists and pedestrians, the upcoming legislative session could mark a turning point for street safety.

Local advocates delivered a petition signed by over 5,000 people to Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office last Thursday demanding stricter rules against cars in bike lanes. They asked for permanent protection for the bike lanes on Pine and Spruce streets and changes to signs to prohibit cars from idling.

The Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia says a high-quality bike lane should have a “no stopping” sign instead of a “no parking” sign, according to policy director Nicole Brunet.

In order to change the signage of the bike lanes in a district, City Council members must pass a bill.

In a statement responding to the petition that was sent to WHYY News, the office of Adam K. Thiel, Philadelphia’s managing director appointed by Parker, said the administration will “examine every possible solution and action to make Philadelphia safer.”

“These solutions include a mix of curbside policy changes that could be implemented in the near term and physical infrastructure upgrades which would require more time to design and build,” it continued. “The Mayor’s Office and City departments continue to field calls and gathering information from other sources of outreach throughout this process.”

Activists also hope to see Philadelphia City Council propose a funding increase to the safe streets program Vision Zero, Brunet said.

Council President Kenyatta Johnson supports a transfer of $1 million from the city budget to Vision Zero, but there is no indication whether that legislation will be introduced or when, according to his director of communications, Vincent Thompson.

Yet street safety is in the hands of state lawmakers, too, as activists continue advocating for a legislative change to a Pennsylvania parking rule that makes it illegal to designate parking between a bike lane and moving traffic — a safer option for cyclists — by requiring cars to park within a foot of the curb.

State legislators have made past attempts to amend the rule, with nearly seven years passing since the initial proposal. But Louis Bartholomew of the PA Safe Roads PAC said the current feeling among advocates is optimistic.

“It’s more hopeful than last time just because we unfortunately did not get parking protected bike lanes last session, but we did get … legislation that allowed speed cameras on different state roads in Philadelphia,” he said. “I think we have a really good shot at this upcoming legislative session.”