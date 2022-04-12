Results are in from a study of parking-separated bike lanes in Philadelphia: they slow cars down, attract more bikes, and reduce deadly crashes. Now it’s up to the state legislature to pave the way for Philly to create more.

“The city has been looking to install more protected bike lanes throughout the city as a really sustainable, safe mode of transportation that’s accessible and affordable,” said Kelley Yemen, Philadelphia’s director of Complete Streets. “We are waiting anxiously for the passage of H.B. 140, which would allow us to install these more regularly on all state routes.”

Parking-separated bike lanes are what they sound like: bike lanes placed on the outside of on-street parking, rather than on the inside, so that the line of parked cars protects cyclists from vehicle traffic.

“Instead of having next-to-the-curb parking, and then a bike lane, we switch them,” Yemen said. “It provides separated space away from all the moving cars for bicyclists to operate safely.”

There are currently around 20 miles of protected bike lanes in the city, including parking-separated bike lanes, Yemen said. But state law makes it difficult for the city to install these bike lanes on state routes that are maintained by PennDOT — which are often where they’re needed most.

“They’re usually streets where everybody kind of wants to be there,” Yemen said. “That’s the commercial street. It’s the main connector that might actually go over bridges or rail yards … so it provides that key connectivity as well as access to all sorts of destinations. But because the traffic volumes are higher, we really need something safer and more separated on them.”

In a pilot project launched in 2018, city and PennDOT officials installed parking-separated bike lanes on 10 state routes in the city, including Market Street, JFK Boulevard, Race Street in Center City, and the Chestnut Street Bridge. They’ve also evaluated case studies in peer cities, which showed parking-separated bike lanes increase perceived safety and comfort for cyclists, according to a report written by transportation consultant Kittelson & Associates, Inc.

The results of the Philly pilot — released for the first time this month — are encouraging.

Officials collected data on five-block sections of JFK Boulevard and Market Street where parking-separated bike lanes were installed, and compared it to data from those same streets before the special bike lanes were installed, in 2012 to 2016.

They found crashes decreased by nearly 20% (although fewer people driving during the pandemic may have contributed). Car speeds went down 6%, but the city did not see evidence of more congestion. Transit speeds slowed down only slightly. And the most encouraging conclusion may have been the number of bikes using the roads, which increased 96%.

The city plans to keep collecting information, particularly on safe intersection designs and the best materials for the barriers between lanes. But Yemen sees the early data as proof that parking-separated bike lanes work in Philly.

“[The lanes are] providing that more welcoming space for more types of cyclists,” Yemen said. “It provides them that security that they’re not going to be sideswiped or hit, which can be some of the most fatal bicyclist crashes.”