Just one story

Among those who died recently is 62-year-old Julie Galezniak. She was riding with a group of cyclists Dec. 4 along Sykesville Road in Chesterfield Township when she was struck by a pickup truck. The incident is under investigation by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Chesterfield Township Police.

Galezniak is well-known in the cycling community. Friends tell WHYY News that she was very athletic, active in her community of Stratford, and a kind person.

“There were so many people at her memorial service,” said Betsy Link, a friend of Galezniak for five years. “The line went practically around the church for at least an hour. It was that long.”

Link was part of the cyclist group that was taking part in a “metric century” ride that day: a 100 kilometer, or approximately 63-mile, trek. She said the conditions were “a little tough” because of the wind.

The cyclists broke up into groups based on their pace. Link said she was in the faster group with Galezniak for the first part of the trip.

“She started getting tired and she told me that she was going to drop back to the other group, the slower group, at the rest stop,” Link said.

After exchanging pleasantries at the rest stop, Link and Galezniak went with their respective groups. Link doesn’t remember how many miles her group had gone before the leader received the call that Galezniak was struck by the pickup and an ambulance was on the way.

“We thought, OK, this happens sometimes where maybe a car jumps the gun and they tap you or something happens,” she said. “We just figured it was something like that and she would be OK. The ambulance would get her to the hospital and maybe she’d have a broken leg or a broken clavicle.”

Ten miles later, the group leader received another call that Galezniak was being medically evacuated to a hospital. Link said at that point, they knew it was very serious.

“We tried to finish up the ride as quickly as we could because we were all not in a place where we wanted to continue on,” she said.

Once everyone made their way back to Spellbound Brewery, where the trip began, they agreed to keep each other informed about Galezniak.

Link said she received a text notifying her of Galezniak’s death about an hour later. It is the second fatality on the same stretch of Sykesville Road in as many months.

Mary Broderick, 71, was walking along the road when she was struck by a driver in October. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, 86-year-old Valentina Golya, was cited for careless driving.

A memorial ride is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, December 18 in Galezniak’s honor, beginning at the Chesterfield Municipal Building.