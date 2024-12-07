This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A crossing guard has died after being struck by a car while on the job in Burlington City, N.J.

He’s been identified as Bruce Morlack, 74, of Burlington City.

Police call his actions “heroic” as he prevented two students from being injured when he was struck.

Neighbors were devastated to learn what happened.

“When I found out it was the crossing guard I immediately just prayed for him because he’s been our crossing guard for many years,” said Claudia Maxie who lives near the scene.

The incident was caught on surveillance video.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. Friday near Burlington City High School.

The guard enters the crosswalk with a stop sign raised, helping a few students cross Jacksonville Road. Then a red vehicle drives through – narrowly missing Morlack – and the kids jump out of the way. Then, a white car approaches and strikes the crossing guard. The children make it to the other side of the street. The driver of the white car pulls over and gets out of the car.

Police say that driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Morlack was rushed to Capital Health in Trenton, where he later died.