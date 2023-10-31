Bomb squad called to Medford, N.J. school; man detained by police

Police officers and bomb squad units were called to a school in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday evening.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • October 30, 2023
(6abc)

(6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police officers and bomb squad units were called to a school in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday evening.

The investigation began around 4 p.m. when a man reportedly tried to enter the Burlington County Institute of Technology on Hawkin Road in Medford.

Action News has learned the man had an unknown device with him and was detained.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The view from Chopper 6 showed the bomb squad unit using robots to inspect a white van on the school’s property.

No injuries have been reported, and it’s still unclear what device was in the man’s possession.

No charges have yet been filed.

This is a developing story.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate