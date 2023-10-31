Bomb squad called to Medford, N.J. school; man detained by police

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police officers and bomb squad units were called to a school in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday evening.

The investigation began around 4 p.m. when a man reportedly tried to enter the Burlington County Institute of Technology on Hawkin Road in Medford.

Action News has learned the man had an unknown device with him and was detained.

The view from Chopper 6 showed the bomb squad unit using robots to inspect a white van on the school’s property.

No injuries have been reported, and it’s still unclear what device was in the man’s possession.

No charges have yet been filed.

This is a developing story.