A new national report finds that Philadelphia is “by far” the safest city in the country for pedestrians. The conclusion released by Forbes Advisor has local traffic safety advocates scratching their heads.

Published earlier this month, the report is rooted in data from 2022. That year, 1.18 pedestrians were killed in crashes for every 100,000 residents. The city also had the fewest deaths from crashes involving pedestrians, fatal crashes involving a pedestrian and persons involved in fatal crashes that involved a pedestrian.

“For a large city like Philly, it suffers from a lot less pedestrian deaths than similarly sized cities. With an average of 18.4 pedestrian deaths a year in a city of over 1.5 million, this helped rank it as a much safer city than some others,” said Mary Kate Mackin, a spokesperson for Forbes Advisor, in a statement.

The report comes as traffic safety advocates push for concrete barriers to be installed along bike lanes across the city, as well as increased funding for Vision Zero Philadelphia, a citywide initiative launched by Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to eliminate all traffic-related deaths and severe injuries in Philadelphia. Mayor Cherelle Parker’s first budget cut the program’s budget from $2.5 million a year to $1 million.

The demands followed the fatal crash that killed pediatric doctor Barbara Friedes last month while the 30-year-old was cycling in a dedicated bike lane near Rittenhouse Square.