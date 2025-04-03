Want to help make Philly greener? This big spring tree planting is coming up

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Volunteers plan to plant over 900 trees in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs later this month as part of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s biannual tree planting.

They’ll put saplings in the ground in Philadelphia neighborhoods including Nicetown, Point Breeze and Mount Airy — as well as nearby Abington and Gladwyne.

“Our mission is to improve the quality of life for the people of Philadelphia and the surrounding areas through horticulture,” said Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Trees Director Daniel Preziosi. “Areas that invest in greening their neighborhoods provide a much better quality of life for their residents.”

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society holds tree plantings each April and November in partnership with its largely volunteer-run Tree Tenders groups. The network is working alongside the city to reverse a trend of tree loss and correct disparities in tree cover that contribute to wide gaps in temperature between Philly neighborhoods on hot summer days.

“Hunting Park is one of Philadelphia’s hottest neighborhoods,” Morgan Doyle, program manager for environmental initiatives at Esperanza, wrote in an email. “This is due in large part to a lack of tree canopy and too many dark, impervious surfaces that retain heat. Trees clean the air, provide shade for residents, and in large numbers can help cool the neighborhood.”

Formerly redlined neighborhoods like Hunting Park currently have the lowest tree canopy, according to the city. Hunting Park has around 9% tree canopy coverage, Doyle said, compared to around 20% on average citywide.

Esperanza’s Tree Tenders group is still looking for volunteers to help plant 15 trees April 12. Current volunteer opportunities are listed on the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s website.

“Come out and help fight extreme heat in Hunting Park,” Doyle said. “We’ll have empanadas!”