Philadelphians push the city to do more to plant and protect trees

Philadelphians said there’s still work to do to keep the city’s trees standing and ensure every resident has equal access to them during a hearing about the city’s implementation of the Philly Tree Plan.

The plan aims to reverse a trend of tree loss in the city by preserving existing trees, reducing the burden that trees pose to residents, improving customer service and caring for newly planted trees. Parks Commissioner Susan Slawson said these goals take time, and the city is making progress.

“I think we’re in a good place, based on the fact that this is a 10-year plan,” Slawson said.

Here are key takeaways from the hearing.

A $12 million grant for Tree Plan implementation is frozen

Department of Parks and Recreation officials said during Wednesday’s hearing before City Council’s Committee on the Environment that the city and its nonprofit partners do not currently have access to a $12 million grant to help implement the tree plan, which was funded by the Inflation Reduction Act and finalized last year. On his first day in office, President Donald Trump ordered federal agencies to pause grant payments under the act.

When the grant was announced, city officials touted it as the “largest investment in Philadelphia’s urban forest in almost 30 years.” It is intended to fund the administrative costs of setting up a new nonprofit, housed under the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, to coordinate implementation of the Tree Plan. It is also meant to fund tree planting and maintenance.

“To your knowledge, do we have access to that funding?” asked District 3 Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, who led Wednesday’s hearing.

“We do not,” Slawson said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture did not immediately respond to a request for comment.