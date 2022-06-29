What property owners, developers need to know about Philly’s new tree rules

Advocates see a ‘great step’

The new tree bill is a move in the right direction, environmental justice and tree advocates say.

“I think it’s a really great step in terms of legislating and oversight for the management of our trees — and some opportunities to prioritize planting trees and greening in general,” said Kiasha Huling, who organizes tree plantings and shares tree care information with residents in the University City area as a PHS Tree Tender.

Huling is excited about the buffer requirements in the bill, and the scale of the fees.

“I think this bill is pretty savvy in looking at sizable greening opportunities,” Huling said. “Spaces in our neighborhoods that we can get a lot of trees in.”

But there are other recommendations from the draft Philly Tree Plan released last year that the bill does not address, such as cost-sharing programs between the city and homeowners for tree-related maintenance and repairs.

“When we are going around asking people to agree to tree plantings, one of their big concerns is liability related to trees,” Gabriel Paez said. “If my sidewalks are broken or if I have issues with my water line or anything like that because of the tree that was planted, I have to pay for that.”

Gabriel Paez, who has spent years planting trees and training other tree advocates in both English and Spanish in neighborhoods like Hunting Park, hopes this will not be the last piece of legislation Council passes to address barriers to having more trees in the city.

An eye on enforcement

The success of the bill will come down to how aggressively the city enforces it, Huling said.

“It’s great to have it on the books,” she said. But “what does it look like in application?”

Huling and Gabriel Paez said in their experience, the city’s enforcement of existing tree preservation requirements, such as those for specific species on a “heritage trees” list, is patchy.

“Our residents and leaders that are out there, they see these things happening every day — like a developer that doesn’t plant the amount of trees that need to be planted, according to code,” Gabriel Paez said.

Maita Soukup, Director of Communications at the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said in an emailed statement Tuesday that one of the goals of the tree plan was to clarify the role developers, regulators and others can play in protecting and growing the city’s tree canopy.

She said officials could not provide details yet on how city agencies plan to enforce Gilmore Richardson’s new bill, saying the city law department is still reviewing the measure and departments have not yet finished creating a plan for implementation.

Developers are also waiting to see how the city enforces the bill.

Representatives of the Building Industry Association of Philadelphia (BIA) support the bill’s intent, while noting it will “create additional steps in the permitting process.” They plan to work with the city to ensure that implementation is clear and predictable for developers.

“Thoughtful landscaping and tree canopy investment benefit everyone in the urban environment, including developers,” Mary Collins, operations manager for U.S. Construction Inc., said in a statement emailed to PlanPhilly by BIA staff. “However, critical aspects of the legislation will require new regulations for implementation, and the BIA will be working with the sponsor and city departments to ensure the future process is organized and in sync with existing permitting procedures.”