Seeing connections between gun violence and climate change

Kermit O, born and raised in West Philly, is a former teacher and self-described “school abolitionist” who focuses on the intersection of climate, land, and food. He’s been an educator for two decades and taught science to middle and high schoolers for seven years. Now he serves on the city’s Food Policy Advisory Council and coordinates Philly STEM Education for Sustainability, a program funded by a PAsmart grant that works with 11 high schools to develop student-led sustainability projects with real community impacts. That program aims to move away from approaching the issue in small, one-off academic projects and instead, investing in community-based work.

“Let’s actually do real work in the community in collaboration with community organizations and people in the community,” he said. “If we’re talking about food security, if we’re talking about heat island effect or whatever — what can we do to actually change that reality?”

O’s efforts to break down the barriers between people and land led him to work with the North Philly Peace Park to develop educational programming and intern with the Philadelphia Orchard Project. Now he co-directs Wild Seeds, a program in FDR park for self-directed learners with a focus on environmental stewardship and social justice.

Although climate change activism is becoming mainstream in some circles, O said, many Philadelphians have other, more immediate concerns to deal with, like paying rent, putting food on the table, or losing family members to gun violence. To O, the connections between gun violence and other issues like the opioid crisis and climate change are clear.

O sees the potential to solve many issues through the pursuit of environmental justice.

“If there was more evenly distributed green space and more canopy everywhere, there’d probably be less violence,” he said. “If you didn’t build bus depots and LNG plants in Black neighborhoods and they weren’t dying from higher asthma rates, people would be more feeling like, ‘Oh, I have, literally, the room to breathe and think about these long-term issues.”

Now the activist-educator hopes to use his position on the advisory committee to bring grassroots solutions to environmental issues developed by Philly’s communities into city government.

“If the city is serious about this, they need to be tapping into that community energy,” he said. “People are already doing stuff … [and] nobody knows better what to do than the people that are living in the situation, right?”

O said the coalition of grassroots groups in South and Southwest Philly that have formed to demand a community benefits agreement from the developer of the former PES refinery exemplifies how community-led change should happen in the city. As an EJAC member, he plans to push for the city to get involved and hold Hilco Redevelopment Partners accountable to the needs of residents.

The key to the commission’s success will be council and city agencies drafting policies based on the group’s recommendations and soliciting their approval before moving forward, O believes.

“So it would be a cyclical process,” he said.