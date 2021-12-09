In Philadelphia, these realities are stark. Many low-income communities and communities of color live in industrial neighborhoods or near major roadways. Some of these sources emit pollution regularly, others create risk for major hazardous events, like the tire fire in Southwest Philadelphia. For generations, Philadelphians have been sharing their experiences with toxic pollution, but for many, the situation has not changed. Our overall air quality data shows important improvements, but our local government needs bolder action to build meaningful trust with communities. We need action that delivers on our commitment to protect them from harmful environmental conditions and to invest in their communities in a way that is environmentally just.

Climate change will only worsen these conditions. In the summer, some neighborhoods, like Hunting Park, can experience temperatures that are 20 degrees higher because there are fewer trees and green spaces and more exposed asphalt and black roofs. Others, like Eastwick, have been devastated from flooding because of the way development has constricted the flow of rivers and creeks. Recent research has found correlation between where the worst impacts of climate change will be and the practice of redlining.

Understanding the long-term impacts of environmental injustice, listening to residents who are burdened, and creating new policies and investments to protect community health and wellbeing are crucial to rebuilding trust with residents and addressing our significant equity issues.

One of the best practices that has been adopted by other cities and states is looking at the cumulative impact of a community’s burden. Pollutants are measured individually, but they do not exist in a vacuum. While a facility may be compliant because all of its pollutants are below a regulated threshold, we currently have no measurement or evaluation of how all of these pollutants impact an area together.

We also have not lived up to our commitment to allow for meaningful involvement in city operations when it comes to the development and ongoing monitoring of these facilities. Residents do not have the time or expertise or resources to provide complicated technical comments as part of a permitting process, and many do not even know when these opportunities arise.