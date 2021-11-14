The good news is that the victim was alive. There were several witnesses to the crash. It happened in a well-lit area just behind The Met, where there are likely security cameras that could have obtained footage of the incident, or the driver.

The bad news is this happened, continues to happen, and will continue to happen, as long as traffic violence is not prioritized and the drivers’ convenience is put ahead of the safety of pedestrians.

Police estimates say there are about 40 hit and run crashes per day in Philadelphia, but it’s generally impossible to know considering so many of them go unreported.

At least 101 people have been killed in Philadelphia traffic violence so far this year. About a third of the victims were pedestrians. By the end of 2021, we are likely to see both of those statistics rise.

There were 156 traffic deaths in 2020 — the most in more than 20 years — and while deadly crashes in the city won’t end up being that high in 2021, they are still above the general average of 100 people per year. We are headed in the wrong direction.

Over the last year or so, I’ve been asked many times if it’s time to deem the city’s Vision Zero program a failure. It’s not. There are many great projects the city has been able to construct and implement during Mayor Jim Kenney’s tenure.

The speed cameras installed along Roosevelt Boulevard have slowed down traffic and saved many lives.

Reconstructing streets like Parkside Avenue and sections of North Broad to shorten pedestrian crossings and create safer spaces for active transportation modes are a step in the right direction, too. The program is not a failure because the fundamentals of what makes streets safe and what doesn’t are in place. Where those in charge of the program have been allowed to move forward with the plans Philadelphians want and need, they’ve been successful.

But the politics of change in Philadelphia is slow.

A recent Inquirer op-ed described the Vision Zero program as moving at a “glacial pace,” and that’s largely true. Mayor Kenney promised 30 miles of protected bike lanes by the end of his first term — yet, here we are, nearing the end of his second, and we’ve barely reached 20 miles.

The Vision Zero program’s modest $2.5 million budget was cut during the pandemic and has not yet been restored. Safe streets projects are often killed or watered down because of the loudest voices at community meetings. And we too often allow politics and mob rule to decide whether or not streets will or will not be safe to use. The city is addicted to its cars.

Reversing this trend will take scaling up the Vision Zero program and listening to constituents who cannot wait any longer for much-needed — and promised — changes in street design.