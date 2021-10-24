University City foot traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels

People are returning to Philadelphia sidewalks after COVID-19 restrictions emptied city streets –– but not all areas are yet back to pre-pandemic levels.

University City District leaders reported that two prime district intersections –– 40th and Walnut streets and 34th and Chestnut streets –– are seeing as much foot traffic as they did before the pandemic, and more so on weekends.

Patrick Bayer, a senior manager at the UCD, credited vaccine mandates, the return of students to major universities, as well as the presence of major hospitals and other institutions that helped stabilize employment in the area, even during the pandemic.

“Once the universities fully returned, so did nearly 80% of our workforce, leading to busy, bustling streets,” he said. “While we of course saw precipitous drops in pedestrian counts in the early days of the pandemic, the fact that 37.4% of our workforce are within health care and social assistance meant that people were still coming to their jobs in our local hospitals.”