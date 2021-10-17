SEPTA contract talks to move to hotel as strike authorization vote looms

But Brady also said talks this year were particularly sensitive given the strain placed on transit workers during a pandemic that killed nine SEPTA workers, sickened hundreds more, and led to complaints about deteriorating safety for frontline staff.

“They’re looking for compensation for what they’ve done throughout COVID,” he said. “The men and women that are working for SEPTA, whether it be in the ticket booth or driving trains, busses, I mean, they were out there. They were out there and they were exposed.”

Brady said a transit strike would have “a major impact” on the region, disrupting commutes as offices begin recalling remote workers, and causing “gridlock all over.”Prior shutdowns were also linked to steep ridership declines –– an unwelcome prospect as the agency looks to luring passengers back post-pandemic.

Some of those that would be the most impacted by such a disruption are already preparing for the likelihood of a strike.

This month, the University of Pennsylvania released a preemptive warning and contingency plan to its students and faculties about the impact of a possible strike. Officials at the School District of Philadelphia are similarly bracing for service disruption; about 60,000 of its roughly 202,000 students and numerous teachers rode SEPTA to class, prior to the pandemic.

Spokesperson Monica Lewis said the district is particularly vulnerable to a transit strike right now, as officials have considered calling in the National Guard to staff its own school buses.

“SEPTA’s support of our students and staff is even more important now, in the midst of the current driver shortage that is impacting school districts and businesses locally and nationwide,” Lewis said. “We sincerely hope that our school year can progress without any further uncertainty and disruption for the students, families and staff who have already endured so much over the past 20 months.”

The union can continue working with an expired contract, and union sources said it was highly unlikely to immediately strike on the Oct. 31 deadline. But, in the past, outside parties –– like Brady or Congressman Dwight Evans –– helped broker a final agreement. Sources close to negotiations also said, thus far, no such mediator had emerged.

Brady also said the planned strike authorization vote was likely reflective of broader discontent beyond the negotiating table.

“Your leaders can’t get out there and say ‘we’re going on strike’ without getting authorization from its members,” he said. “The leadership of a union needs to speak for the membership. Calling for authorization to strike is what their membership is authorizing their leadership to do.”