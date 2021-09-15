Hite said he is also reaching out to Amazon, which recently announced it will bring thousands of new jobs to Philadelphia, something that could make it more difficult for the district to recruit workers.

“My request to Amazon is what ways do they think they could be helpful to us either from a logistics perspective” or in some other form, he said.

For now, the district is doubling the amount it will pay eligible families who agree to transport their children to school, rather than relying on yellow bus service, from $150 per month to $300. Hite said the district is also in talks with SEPTA about providing fare cards to adults who can’t drive, so they can help bring their children to school.

The district has also expanded its transportation call center to eight employees, including one bilingual staffer, to help families navigate the system. The center is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Labor shortages are creating multiple problems across the district, timed to the first weeks in 18 months that all students are eligible for in-person classes.

As WHYY reported, many children showed up for the first days of class to find trash heaps and overflowing dumpsters in their schoolyards. While the district hired an emergency contractor to clean up the piles, some schoolyards and parking lots were still filled with trash early this week.

At the press conference, Hite said the district has contracted several additional vendors to collect overflow trash and added bulk dumpers throughout the city so waste can be picked up and transported more efficiently.

Hite also said he is considering potential consequences for J.P. Mascaro & Sons, the main garbage hauling vendor that works for the district, currently on a one-year contract worth $4 million.

“If you contracted with an organization to provide a service and the service is not performed, then there are stipulations in the contract that allow us to work with the contractor to recoup any of the payments that we have or in some cases if it’s too egregious to even cancel the contract,” Hite said.

He declined to share what specific actions the district may take, citing legal counsel.