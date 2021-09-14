Philly schools’ trash problems linger as vendor blames staff shortage

On Monday morning in Oxford Circle, Laura H. Carnell Elementary School parents and students were greeted by a clean schoolyard.

After a WHYY report on Thursday and outcries on social media from community members, the School District of Philadelphia hired an emergency contractor to clean up heaps of trash bags crowding the playspace and entryway.

Other nearby schools in WHYY’s report, including John Marshall Elementary School, Allen M. Stearne Elementary School, and John H. Webster School were also cleared.

Ledonna Geohagen dropped off her kindergartener on Monday at Carnell with a sense of relief.

Geohagen was one of many parents who was disturbed by the piles of garbage in the schoolyard, calling it “hazardous.”

“I’m happy that it’s picked up,” said Geohagen. But she was still left with questions, “Why wait until the beginning of the school year to clean it out?”

Sara Ayyash, another Carnell parent who lives in the neighborhood, was also relieved. She was shocked last week when she saw kids playing in the schoolyard full of trash. “It was pretty unacceptable,” said Ayyash.

Now that the garbage is picked up, “I’m feeling a lot better,” she said, “but I just don’t want it to happen again.”

It’s still happening at some schools in the city.