Philly schools outline vaccine mandate for staff

School District of Philadelphia employees who don’t get vaccinated by October 1 will be subject to extra testing and may face extra hurdles if they have to quarantine.

Unvaccinated employees will, however, be able to keep their jobs, for now.

That’s according to a letter sent Monday to staff by the district’s chief talent officer.

The letter, obtained by WHYY, says employees must upload their vaccine status by September 30. After that, unvaccinated or partially vaccinated employees must take two COVID-19 tests a week — one more than vaccinated employees. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated employees will also lose access to “Direct Quarantine Leave,” according to the letter.

That means unvaccinated employees must use sick days or personal days if they test positive for COVID-19 or otherwise have to quarantine. It was not immediately clear what would happen if an unvaccinated staffer tested positive and did not have enough remaining sick days to cover their quarantine absence.

In cases where unvaccinated employees do not have enough sick days to cover the length of their quarantine periods, those employees would have to take time off without pay, according to a school district spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the city’s teachers union said the union had reviewed and approved the policy.

“We believe the policy will help incentivize vaccination and we support it,” said Hilary Linardopolous with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.