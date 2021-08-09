Vaccine mandate coming for Philly school staff? Teachers union pledges support

Updated at 5:10 p.m.

With two weeks until teachers report for the fall semester, the union representing the majority of School District of Philadelphia staff says it supports a “negotiated vaccine mandate for staff.”

In a letter sent Monday to members and obtained by WHYY, Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Jerry Jordan said the mandate must include religious and medical exemptions to earn union support.

District Superintendent William Hite has said repeatedly that he favors a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, while also making vague allusions to legal hurdles and staff resistance.

Hite said Monday that the district has not yet “made a formal request” for a vaccine mandate, but officials “have started the conversation” with the PFT about a vaccine requirement.

Over the weekend, the head of the American Federation of Teachers — to which the PFT belongs — said local unions should “be working with our employers … on vaccine mandates.”

Jordan cited that development in his letter to members.

“In order to ensure that we are doing all we can to support the health and safety of our students and staff, the PFT supports the position outlined by AFT President Randi Weingarten,” the letter read.

The union representing Philadelphia school principals also said Monday that it supports a negotiated vaccine requirement for its members.