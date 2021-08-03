Philly sees delta variant’s effects: More COVID cases, coming faster

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Philadelphia as the delta variant becomes the dominant strain of the virus, the city’s top health official said Tuesday. Though the numbers aren’t the worst Philadelphia has ever seen, they do mirror the surge of cases the city faced last summer, she said.

At a news briefing, Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said she is not just concerned about the number of positive cases or the number of hospitalizations, but also how quickly those numbers have risen. They doubled between July 12 and 19, and doubled again between July 19 and Aug. 1. Over the last two weeks, there have been 119 new cases per day in the city, with the greatest increase among adults between the ages of 20 and 34.

Because of that, the city will once again post vaccine and testing data on the phila.gov/covid website each weekday, announce case numbers on its Twitter account each weekday, and reinstate weekly press conferences.