Philly sees delta variant’s effects: More COVID cases, coming faster
Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Philadelphia as the delta variant becomes the dominant strain of the virus, the city’s top health official said Tuesday. Though the numbers aren’t the worst Philadelphia has ever seen, they do mirror the surge of cases the city faced last summer, she said.
At a news briefing, Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said she is not just concerned about the number of positive cases or the number of hospitalizations, but also how quickly those numbers have risen. They doubled between July 12 and 19, and doubled again between July 19 and Aug. 1. Over the last two weeks, there have been 119 new cases per day in the city, with the greatest increase among adults between the ages of 20 and 34.
Because of that, the city will once again post vaccine and testing data on the phila.gov/covid website each weekday, announce case numbers on its Twitter account each weekday, and reinstate weekly press conferences.
The city strongly recommends mask-wearing indoors, regardless of a person’s vaccination status. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that vaccinated people continue to wear masks indoors because of the delta variant, the City of Philadelphia is not requiring it. Businesses can still mandate that customers and staff wear masks, however.
“We need to come together as a city once again to fight back against this new surge. But this time, we have better weapons. We understand the virus better, how it spreads, how we can protect each other and ourselves. And we have plenty of safe, effective, free vaccines available all over our city to protect us,” Bettigole said.
“I’m going to be completely open here, being fully vaccinated doesn’t mean you can’t get COVID — you still can. But your chances of getting COVID are much lower, only about one-eighth the chance of someone who is unvaccinated, and being fully vaccinated means you’re much, much likely, by 25 times less likely, to get seriously sick or end up in the hospital if you do get COVID.”
Bettigole also urged people to wear masks in public spaces, whether they’ve been vaccinated or not, and to avoid large crowds, get tested if they have symptoms, and isolate if they get positive results.
“If we do all of these things, we can stop the rise in cases before it gets worse,” she said. “We are all tired of this pandemic, and the social isolation it has brought has also brought a real risk to people. So keep in mind the ways of socializing that are safer.”
Bettigole recommended that people engage in outdoor activities and gather with those who have been vaccinated.
She would not say whether old restrictions could be reinstated.
“I can’t tell you the guidance won’t change, one of the things we’ve all learned with this pandemic is that the things we know today change tomorrow,” Bettigole said. “I will tell you our commitment is to keep Philadelphians safe, but also to keep the restrictions to the minimum that’s necessary for that safety … we’re not looking to make people’s lives miserable, so we’ll try to do what’s necessary but to minimize restrictions where possible.”
The city is encouraging vaccination by hosting pop-up clinics, a partnership with the school district to get teens vaccinated before school starts, and incentives with CDC funding.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!