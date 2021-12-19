Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Want to test yourself for the coronavirus at home ahead of the holidays? If you live in Philadelphia, you might be able to get free rapid test kits at city-run events next week.

The city’s Department of Public Health hosted its first combo vaccine clinic and rapid at-home test giveaway Saturday at Community Academy of Philadelphia in the Harrowgate neighborhood.

“A lot of my friends have been getting COVID recently, and as the holidays are coming up, we figured it would be good for us to have test kits so we can, you know, make sure no one has COVID before we meet up for Christmas,” said Misrat Akinyele, who lives in Old Kensington and came to the event primarily to get the free test kits.

Participants — only residents of Philadelphia were eligible — were limited to two free kits, each of which contains two tests. The city’s goal is to increase testing amid the current COVID surge.

“With the rapid rise in cases we’re seeing the past few weeks and months, and going into the winter season, we’re trying to get out as many tests and making them as accessible to residents in high-priority areas like this one as possible,” Health Department spokesperson Matt Rankin said at Saturday’s event. “By identifying positive tests, we can help people isolate and quarantine and therefore slow the spread — and also to help encourage them to get vaccinated.”