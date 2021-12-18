Donate
Coronavirus Pandemic

The COVID-19 variant omicron now reported in New Castle and Montgomery Counties

    By
  • 6abc
    • December 18, 2021
(New Castle County Facebook photo)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

Health officials in Delaware say the COVID-19 variant omicron has been detected in their state.

Officials say two adults in their thirties, a teenager and a child under the age of 10 have the variant.

They all live in New Castle County.

Meanwhile, in Pennsylvania, officials in Montgomery County are reporting their first case of omicron.

Officials there say a person in their twenties has been infected.

That person lives in Whitpain Township.

Part of the series

