North Wildwood strengthens juvenile curfew laws ahead of summer season in New Jersey

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 26, 2024
People relaxing at the beach

North Wildwood is preparing to head off unruly teen gatherings during the summer season at the shore. (6abc)

North Wildwood in New Jersey is preparing to head off unruly teen gatherings during the summer season at the shore.

City leaders passed an ordinance that created a new curfew.

In the new ordinance, anyone under 18 years old cannot be out after 10 p.m. without a guardian. That includes being in a car.

This rule will begin in May and last through August. The curfew will then be pushed back until 11 p.m. in September.

Parents who knowingly allow a minor to break the curfew could be punished.

Wildwood, Ocean City and Sea Isle City already have similar curfews in place.

