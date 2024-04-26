North Wildwood strengthens juvenile curfew laws ahead of summer season in New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

North Wildwood in New Jersey is preparing to head off unruly teen gatherings during the summer season at the shore.

City leaders passed an ordinance that created a new curfew.

In the new ordinance, anyone under 18 years old cannot be out after 10 p.m. without a guardian. That includes being in a car.

This rule will begin in May and last through August. The curfew will then be pushed back until 11 p.m. in September.

Parents who knowingly allow a minor to break the curfew could be punished.

Wildwood, Ocean City and Sea Isle City already have similar curfews in place.