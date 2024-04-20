This story originally appeared on 6abc

Health officials across the Philadelphia five-county region are warning people about a rise in Pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

“It is highly contagious,” Lora Werner, the deputy director of the Delaware County Health Department, told Action News. “What we will find is someone who is diagnosed with whooping cough, about 100 percent of their household contacts will get it from them if they are not vaccinated.”

Werner said Delaware County has seen about 20 cases of whooping cough since the start of the year. She said 75% of those cases have been in young boys around the age of 15.

Whooping cough is caused by a bacteria spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The main symptom is a severe cough.

“This cough is kind of particular. It’s very, very intense. Very often, people have a very hard time catching their breath in between,” said Dr. Richard Lorraine, the medical director in Montgomery County.

Health officials say the only way to confirm you have whooping cough is to get a diagnosis.

“The only really official way to tell is to get tested in a doctor’s office, and they will do a respiratory panel and diagnose it,” Werner explained.

Werner said it is common for whooping cough to spread among young people, especially in a school setting.

“It happens every three to five years across the globe that we see these cycles of cases coming up and going down again, and this age group is the one it’s most noticeable with,” she said.