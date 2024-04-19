From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On the rooftop of the Asthma Center in Center City, Philadelphia, there is a box-shaped sensor device not much larger than a briefcase.

The machine takes hourly air sample images that can capture microscopic pollen particles. The images are then analyzed with the help of artificial intelligence to measure the concentration of pollen in the air at any given time.

This real-time data show that tree and grass pollen in the Greater Philadelphia area are currently at “extreme” levels, which means people who suffer from seasonal allergies may be searching for tissues, over-the-counter medications or appointments with their allergists and immunologists.

The good news, experts say, is that most allergy symptoms are manageable. But the downside is that people may be dealing with these symptoms for more weeks out of the year as allergy seasons become longer and more intense, data show.

“People have kind of thought that maybe this is a function of global warming,” said Dr. Marc Goldstein, director of the Allergy Center. “The pollen is starting earlier, ending later and perhaps there’s even a greater increase in the allergenicity of the pollen associated with these trends, as well.”

About a quarter of all adults and one in five children have a seasonal allergy to tree, plant or grass pollen in the spring and summer months, or weed pollen in the fall, according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

Historically, spring allergy season and tree pollen starts in mid-March in the Northeast region. But warmer winters can cause plant life to grow and bloom earlier.

In North America, pollen seasons became longer by an average of 20 days between 1990 and 2018, according to a study published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America. Researchers concluded that human-caused climate change was, and continues to be, a main driver of worsening pollen seasons.