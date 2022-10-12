For Hocking, who has a nut allergy, it involved sticking her hand in a peanut butter jar, washing her hands off, and then safely eating something right after.

Patients would also participate in bravery challenges, where they would try new exposure scenarios. Leis and Hocking, along with other families, made a trip to Starbucks for the first time to order drinks. Before therapy, they had been too fearful of possible cross-contamination with nut milks and products.

“We all got pink drinks” – it contained strawberries – “and we were so happy,” Hocking said.

“It was momentous for all of us,” Leis said. “This is a kid who, when she was little, I used to have to spend hours food shopping, because I would call every single food manufacturer and say, ‘okay, what are your manufacturing processes, do you make it on the same equipment?’”

CHOP researchers at the FAB clinic said all patients in their small pilot study reported significantly lower levels of anxiety after at least six group therapy sessions and practice at home.

The study results were published Sept. 23 in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology.

“We love that it worked,” Dahlsgaard said. “You don’t have to suffer this way and it doesn’t take forever, right. Your kid does not have to be in therapy for two years. It can be targeted and they can get better fast.”

Megan Lewis, a pediatric nurse practitioner and co-founder of the clinic, said the therapy course also helped ease anxiety in parents.

“These exposure therapies are exposures to the parents,” she said. “The most remarkable thing families will say is, ‘I’m so much more confident about managing this and handling this.’”

That’s certainly been true for Leis and Hocking. They said something as simple as going out to a diner and ordering food with minimal worries seemed impossible before.

“It was like I got my daughter back,” Leis said. “I got to see her blossom as this person and become confident again. And we learned as a family how much risk we can tolerate and how to take calculated risks.”

Today, every child with a diagnosed food allergy who is seen at CHOP is referred to the FAB clinic for anxiety screenings. Researchers hope to test their treatment manual on a larger scale, and make it available to community health providers and mental health practitioners.