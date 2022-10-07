Dr. James Reingold, chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, said the emergency room began to get busier last month.

“Many children coming in just gasping for breath,” he said.

About 67% of kids were testing positive for rhinovirus, which may cause no more than a runny nose, sneezing, congestion, or mild fever in a healthy child. But for kids with chronic conditions like asthma, the virus can trigger respiratory complications that need intensive care.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily making kids any sicker, but because we have a very ill population to start with, the severity was very significant,” Reingold said.

Dr. Magdy Attia, a pediatric emergency medicine physician and associate director of emergency medicine at Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware Valley, said the average daily volume at the emergency department increased about 20% in recent weeks.

Many cases have been linked to rhinovirus or enterovirus, but others have been due to RSV and COVID-19.

Dr. Julia Sammons said Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has also experienced higher numbers of emergency department visits and admissions, but not from an unusual spike in cases of rhinovirus.

Instead, the hospital is seeing larger volumes COVID-19 and RSV — the latter of which doesn’t typically peak until late fall or early winter, said Sammons, assistant vice president of CHOP’s Office of Preparedness, Prevention and Response.

“Managing high volumes of patients during the fall and winter months is a known challenge for children’s hospitals and primary care clinics,” she said. “As the weather begins to cool, people move more indoors, and respiratory viruses begin to circulate more heavily in our communities.”