‘We’re in this together’: Delaware expands initiative pairing nurses with new moms

February is when Delilah turns 2, and her mom’s alliance with Morris and Children & Families First comes to an end. Washington is a participant in the Nurse-Family Partnership, a nationwide program for low-income, first-time mothers that has about 200 clients in Delaware through the Division of Public Health.

The initiative pairs nurses with new moms who receive or are eligible for Medicaid benefits. The nurses visit biweekly or monthly from pregnancy through the child’s second birthday.

Now it’s expanding in Delaware in a big way. That’s because of a combined $4 million infusion from the philanthropic Longwood Foundation and New Castle County, which is using pandemic relief dollars.

Kirsten Olsen runs Children and Families First, and said four nurses are being hired to guide the expected wave of new moms.

“There are somewhere between 600 and 700 moms in New Castle County who are eligible for a nurse-family partnership but are not yet receiving it because we don’t have the sufficient resources to meet those needs,’’ Olsen said. “Now we’re going to be able to expand our services to about 120 new moms.”

‘She’s actually why I really don’t listen to other parents’

Washington says she’s had a fruitful partnership with Morris since enrolling in the program in late 2020, about two-thirds of the way through her pregnancy. Her doctor had urged her to participate.

Washington and Morris met by phone or online for more than a year because of the pandemic, but recent visits have been in person since coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

Washington said Morris has been adviser, coach, friend, and confidant.

“She’s good. She’s wonderful,’’ Washington said. “She’s actually why I really don’t listen to other parents. I did the opposite of what a lot of people, my friends, did. And I achieved more.”

Washington is a warehouse stocker for an online retailer. Delilah spends her days in child care and then gets doted on by Washington and her boyfriend, who lives with them.

Morris documents Delilah’s progress with growth and development milestones and ensures medical appointments are made and kept. She checks in with doctors for some of her 25 clients but says she doesn’t have to take that step with Washington because she’s so responsible.

Morris also provides info on dozens of topics, such as nutrition, home safety, and educational play time.

“We encourage our moms to get down on the floor and play with the babies and read to them, talk to them as much as possible, and to build that language development for them,’’ Morris said. “I like to tell them, pretend you get a dollar for every word you speak to your baby.

After Delilah wakes from a nap, the child listens to “Wheels on the Bus” and is mesmerized for a few minutes by the “beep beep beep’’ chorus.

Then Washington holds Delilah’s hand as the girl toddles to a corner filled with books, toys. stuffed animals and comfy cushions.

Mom picks up the kids’ book “My Body.”

“Where is his nose?” she asks

Delilah at first points to the character’s hair, then gets it right, eliciting approval from her audience.

“Yeah,’’ says her mom.

“Good job,’’ Morris exclaims.

Washington urges her daughter to rub her own nose, and Delilah does it with a smile.