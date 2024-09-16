From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Visiting Nurses Association of Greater Philadelphia, a nonprofit home health care provider, is shutting its doors after a 138-year run. All services, including hospice and palliative care, will cease Oct. 28.

Complete details on reasons for the closure, and the long-term effects on patients and employees, are scarce at the moment, but in a statement on its website, the organization said “unsustainable financial losses” led to the decision.

Nonprofit leaders said they are working to transition patients and families to new placements and care providers.

The Visiting Nurses Association of Greater Philadelphia, or VNA, was founded in 1886 to bring nursing and health care services to homebound patients, making it one of the oldest providers in the region.

“We are grateful for the dedication and compassion of the VNA staff, whose impact has been deeply felt by individuals and families across our region,” said organization leaders on the website.

The VNA was acquired by the Public Health Management Corporation in 2022. Patty Griffin, chief communications officer, said all patients and families have been notified of the closure.

The VNA’s home health care program has about 239 patients as of last week. Another 54 patients are being cared for in hospice and palliative care.