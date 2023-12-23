From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

‘Tis the season to … strike.

Outside Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol, a crowd of people formed picket lines to support unionized registered nurses as they walked off the job Friday morning.

More than 200 employees that work at Lower Bucks and Suburban Community Hospital in Norristown marked the first of a five-day joint strike against parent company, Prime Healthcare, following stalled contract negotiations.

Nurses accused California-based Prime of divesting health care services in local communities, and are asking facility owners for higher wages, expanded health insurance benefits, and better staffing levels.

“We want to get back at the bedside, that’s where we want to be,” said ICU nurse Shirley Crowell, co-president of the Nurses Association at Lower Bucks Hospital. “Our local leadership I believe is supportive, but they don’t really have a whole lot of power. It’s Prime out in California that needs to see this hospital is vital to this community.”

Workers will strike at both hospitals through Dec. 26.