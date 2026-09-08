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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding reports that Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is being investigated for allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with women, and possible ethics violations, including the purported offer of state jobs.

“Public service is an honor,” Sherrill said in the statement. “And I have spent a lifetime of service in the Navy, as a prosecutor, in Congress, and now as Governor. I know that jobs of public trust impact the lives of everyday people and I deeply respect the oaths and responsibilities of these positions.”

“Because of this respect, I demand that everyone in my administration hold themselves to the highest standards and put their obligations to public service first,” the statement continues.

The New Jersey Globe first reported last Friday that an internal probe had been launched by the Sherrill administration into Caldwell’s allegedly improper interaction with women. The investigation is reported being headed up by former state Attorney General Chris Porrino, who is a Republican.

“I take my responsibility to treat any reports of inappropriate behavior or misconduct extremely seriously, and any credible report must be fully examined and addressed. If the evidence warrants, I will take appropriate action quickly,” Sherrill said.

“At the same time, I have a vital responsibility to the safety and privacy of every person. Anyone must know that they can come forward with a complaint and they will be safe from retaliation. The subject of a complaint must also know and be confident that their rights will be protected as well and they will receive a fair and thorough review.”

“Let me be clear, I do not back down from tough fights or tough conversations, and I will always put the interests of New Jerseyans first,” she wrote.

When asked if the statement specifically referred to the investigation being conducted about Caldwell’s behavior, a spokesman for the governor told WHYY News “it would be accurate to say that it’s regarding the reports, yes.”