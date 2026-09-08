N.J. Gov. Sherrill issues statement on Lt. Gov. Caldwell’s alleged inappropriate behavior with women, ethics violations
Sherrill said she will take appropriate action quickly if the evidence warrants.
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New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill issued a statement Tuesday afternoon regarding reports that Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell is being investigated for allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior with women, and possible ethics violations, including the purported offer of state jobs.
“Public service is an honor,” Sherrill said in the statement. “And I have spent a lifetime of service in the Navy, as a prosecutor, in Congress, and now as Governor. I know that jobs of public trust impact the lives of everyday people and I deeply respect the oaths and responsibilities of these positions.”
“Because of this respect, I demand that everyone in my administration hold themselves to the highest standards and put their obligations to public service first,” the statement continues.
The New Jersey Globe first reported last Friday that an internal probe had been launched by the Sherrill administration into Caldwell’s allegedly improper interaction with women. The investigation is reported being headed up by former state Attorney General Chris Porrino, who is a Republican.
“I take my responsibility to treat any reports of inappropriate behavior or misconduct extremely seriously, and any credible report must be fully examined and addressed. If the evidence warrants, I will take appropriate action quickly,” Sherrill said.
“At the same time, I have a vital responsibility to the safety and privacy of every person. Anyone must know that they can come forward with a complaint and they will be safe from retaliation. The subject of a complaint must also know and be confident that their rights will be protected as well and they will receive a fair and thorough review.”
“Let me be clear, I do not back down from tough fights or tough conversations, and I will always put the interests of New Jerseyans first,” she wrote.
When asked if the statement specifically referred to the investigation being conducted about Caldwell’s behavior, a spokesman for the governor told WHYY News “it would be accurate to say that it’s regarding the reports, yes.”
Minutes after Sherrill’s statement was issued, Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio called on the governor to “immediately address” why Caldwell hasn’t been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is conducted and disclose who authorized the investigation, when it began and when it will conclude.
In addition, he said in a statement that the governor should commit to releasing the investigation’s findings publicly and speak to legislative leadership directly about its status and scope.
“We don’t know what the allegations are, and I’m not going to pretend we do,” DiMaio said. “But not knowing is exactly why the governor needs to answer basic questions, instead of letting her spokesman say ‘no comment’ while she skips town and leaves him in charge.”
Caldwell, who is a Methodist pastor, is also the New Jersey secretary of state.
He was serving as the president of Centenary University when Sherrill selected him as her running mate in 2025. According to The New York Times, Caldwell also spent two decades as president of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey, which operates schools for children with autism and at-risk behaviors.
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