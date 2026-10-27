What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A top congressional Republican is demanding information on Delaware’s plan to create a new legal corporate entity for companies run by artificial intelligence agents, saying he’s concerned that the proposal could shield powerful bad actors from legal liability.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, has asked Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration for documents regarding its proposed Artificial Intelligence Company initiative. The letter could signal that Congress may be exploring limiting state AI regulatory initiatives.

“We are concerned that Delaware’s [Artificial Intelligence Company] proposal could be used to protect powerful AI companies and their investors from responsibility for reckless harmful actions,” Comer said in the letter.

Meyer’s deputy press secretary said his office is reviewing the letter.

Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez and Norm AI founder and CEO John Nay announced the AIC proposal, along with their public private partnership, in Fortune magazine in July. Norm AI encodes law and regulation into AI systems.

WHYY News detailed the AIC proposal in September, amid reports about agents going rogue. It included skeptics who questioned whether the proposed AIC companies served any purpose beyond insulating tech executives from negative legal consequences.