Some of the errors discovered go back a decade

The registration errors were triggered by the same software problems found earlier that improperly registered about 6,600 noncitizens to vote.

In the new cases, some of the individuals had pressed “no” when asked if they were old enough to vote, while at the same time listing an eligible age birthdate. Rather than rejecting the application or demanding a clarification, the computer program sent the applications over for registration. An investigation found that in those cases, applicants had mistakenly pressed the no button but that their registrations were not legally valid.

The review also found that many of these individuals were “well above” voting age and likely pressed the incorrect option by mistake. The state is currently remediating these records.

The review further identified about 340 potentially improper voter-registration records from MVC re-entry events dating back to 2016. Some individuals incorrectly attested to eligibility even though they were serving a prison sentence at the time. Those records were referred to county election officials for remediation.

“In just two and a half months, we conducted this review and are taking sweeping action to secure our voter registration processes, and the integrity of our voter rolls, so that New Jerseyans can feel confident about their election system,” Sherrill said.

The errors by the IDEMIA system, first announced last July, occurred between June 2023 and June 2024, when Phil Murphy was governor. Among the thousands of noncitizens that were improperly registered to vote, fewer than 400 cast ballots between 2023 and 2024.

Officials with the Trump administration pointed to the Garden State errors as they pressed Congress over the summer to pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, also known as the SAVE America Act.

State Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco said in a statement the newly discovered errors are “more evidence that there were serious weaknesses in New Jersey’s voter registration system.” He added that New Jerseyans “deserve to see the analysis that supports the conclusions reached.”

“It is past time to release that report and give the public the facts,” Bucco said. “We need to stop learning about new problems through piecemeal press releases and start getting real answers with a legislative review that leaves no stone unturned and ensures New Jersey voters can have confidence in the integrity of their elections.”