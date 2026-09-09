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Pennsylvania voters should expect to cast their ballots as usual this fall, Secretary of State Al Schmidt said, despite ongoing court battles over efforts by the Trump administration to restrict mail voting.

“At present, nothing has changed for the coming election,” Schmidt said.

His comment comes amid a court battle that has created uncertainty over mail-in ballots and unsupported claims that thousands of noncitizens are registered to vote in the commonwealth.

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in March that seeks to require states to provide the U.S. Postal Service with lists of approved mail-ballot voters. It also calls for specially approved ballot envelopes with unique tracking barcodes, and would permit the Postal Service to refuse ballots from voters who do not appear on the federal lists.

Pennsylvania, 22 other states and the District of Columbia sued the administration, arguing Trump was usurping authority the Constitution assigns to states and Congress. Democratic leaders and voting-rights organizations filed similar lawsuits.

A U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani initially blocked enforcement of the order for the 2026 election. The administration then petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court for emergency intervention. Pennsylvania and the other states responded that forcing changes so close to the election could disenfranchise voters and force counties to replace election materials they had already purchased.

The Supreme Court lifted the injunction, reasoning that the challenge was premature because federal agencies had not yet adopted final implementing rules — not because the justices had concluded that Trump’s order was lawful.

However, after the U.S. Postal Service moved to finalize its implementing rule, the states renewed their complaint and Talwani issued a preliminary injunction preventing the USPS from enforcing the new requirements. The administration again sought emergency relief from the Supreme Court but, as of Wednesday afternoon, the high court had not issued a new ruling, leaving the new rules blocked.

As a result, Schmidt said, voters can plan to cast their ballots by mail as usual, hand-deliver them to a county election office or use an authorized drop box where counties provide them.

Although the Supreme Court could again alter the legal landscape before Election Day, Schmidt said Pennsylvania would challenge renewed attempts to impose the requirements.

“The U.S. Constitution explicitly gives states the primary authority over election administration, not the federal government,” Schmidt said. “Pennsylvania’s 67 counties will continue to administer elections under their established procedures and in accordance with the law.”

The deadline to register for the general election is Oct. 19, while mail-ballot applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 27. Schmidt advised voters who are returning ballots through the mail to allow enough time to ensure their county election office receives them by 8 p.m. on Election Day.