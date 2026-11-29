The day Gen. George Washington ‘trembled’ at the prospect of the failure is on view at the Museum of the American Revolution
A handwritten letter by Washington now on view at the Museum of the American Revolution shows how close he came to losing the war.
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On Dec. 10, 1776, Gen. George Washington slinked into Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after being routed from New York City by the British Army. His Continental Army had been reduced to a quarter its former size, to about just 3,000 soldiers.
At that moment there was little to keep the British from next taking the colonies’ capital city.
“I tremble for Philadelphia,” Washington wrote to his cousin, Lund Washington.
That letter, handwritten by the commander of the Continental Army, is now on display at the Museum of the American Revolution. On temporary loan from the Dietrich American Foundation, a Philadelphia-based private collection, the letter will be part of the museum’s core exhibition until May.
“Historians over the decades have quoted the letter because these words epitomize what was going on for this army,” said Matthew Skic, the museum’s director of collections and exhibitions. “It looked like the revolution was going to fail within its first six months.”
Thomas Paine also famously captured the mood when, acting as a writer embedded with the Continental Army as it retreated from New York, he wrote that “these are the days that try men’s souls.”
A dark time at the birth of America
The letter illustrates a stark difference from the previous summer when the Continental Congress issued the Declaration of Independence with high confidence in “the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them” and that “whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive … it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.”
Washington’s letter was not an official communiqué to other generals or members of congress, which were often written out by his aides, but a private missive written in his own hand to his cousin back at Mount Vernon. As such, it allowed the army commander to be more open and honest than he might have been otherwise, Skic said.
“It’s an amazing look at Washington’s thought process and emotions,” he said. “We think of him as the white-haired president, stoic, emotionless almost. Sometimes we even think of him as a statue. But this is Washington the man. Not just Washington the general, but Washington the man who had thoughts and feelings and emotions.”
In the letter, which was written in two dated parts, Washington said his only hope for the survival of the revolution was Gen. Charles Lee, who was coming through New Jersey with about 2,000 troops to meet Washington. Days later, Lee was captured by the British at a tavern in northern New Jersey and would be held as a prisoner of war for 16 months.
Washington resumed his letter to his cousin on Dec. 17. Unable to contain his disappointment at Lee’s “impudence” by making himself vulnerable to capture, Washington’s despair sank to a new low.
“Our only dependence now is upon the speedy enlistment of a new army,” Washington wrote. “If this fails, I think the game will be pretty well up, as, from disaffection and want of spirit and fortitude.”
Turning the tide of war
The letter is well known to historians but has rarely been available to the public. The Dietrich American Foundation acquired it at auction in 1963 and loans it out infrequently. The museum secured the letter for its 250th anniversary.
“This letter hasn’t been on public display in 20 years,” Skic said. “The last time it was on display was at Mount Vernon in 2006.”
The letter put in high relief the actions that followed: The daring crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas Eve and the subsequent attacks in Trenton and Princeton, the so-called “Ten Crucial Days.”
Those first battlefield wins for Washington were military miracles that put the British army on its back foot.
“I don’t think many people understand how close we were to defeat,” said Dietrich American Foundation curator Debbie Rebuck in a statement. “This letter gives us a sense of how concerned Washington was before his leadership helped turn the tides of the war.”
But his upper hand was short-lived: Less than a year later, the tables turned again when the British occupied Philadelphia and sent Washington’s rag-tag army into winter quarters at Valley Forge.
The Museum of the American Revolution will be hosting a seminar on Dec. 12, “Countdown to the Crossing,” about the “Ten Crucial Days” and the events that led up to them, featuring Dr. Friederike Baer, author of “Hessians: German Soldiers in the American Revolutionary War.”
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