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On Dec. 10, 1776, Gen. George Washington slinked into Bucks County, Pennsylvania, after being routed from New York City by the British Army. His Continental Army had been reduced to a quarter its former size, to about just 3,000 soldiers.

At that moment there was little to keep the British from next taking the colonies’ capital city.

“I tremble for Philadelphia,” Washington wrote to his cousin, Lund Washington.

That letter, handwritten by the commander of the Continental Army, is now on display at the Museum of the American Revolution. On temporary loan from the Dietrich American Foundation, a Philadelphia-based private collection, the letter will be part of the museum’s core exhibition until May.

“Historians over the decades have quoted the letter because these words epitomize what was going on for this army,” said Matthew Skic, the museum’s director of collections and exhibitions. “It looked like the revolution was going to fail within its first six months.”

Thomas Paine also famously captured the mood when, acting as a writer embedded with the Continental Army as it retreated from New York, he wrote that “these are the days that try men’s souls.”

A dark time at the birth of America

The letter illustrates a stark difference from the previous summer when the Continental Congress issued the Declaration of Independence with high confidence in “the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them” and that “whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive … it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it.”

Washington’s letter was not an official communiqué to other generals or members of congress, which were often written out by his aides, but a private missive written in his own hand to his cousin back at Mount Vernon. As such, it allowed the army commander to be more open and honest than he might have been otherwise, Skic said.

“It’s an amazing look at Washington’s thought process and emotions,” he said. “We think of him as the white-haired president, stoic, emotionless almost. Sometimes we even think of him as a statue. But this is Washington the man. Not just Washington the general, but Washington the man who had thoughts and feelings and emotions.”