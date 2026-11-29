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A piece of artwork featuring an antique room, historical objects and a piano at its center is giving one Sussex County high school student an opportunity to share his artistic vision with audiences beyond the classroom.

For Sussex Central High School junior Carter Deptula, being named one of four inaugural recipients of the Possum Founders Award for Artist Excellence by Sussex County’s Possum Point Players meant far more than simply having his artwork selected. Art has long served as a vital outlet for Deptula — a way to give voice to feelings and ideas that are often too difficult to put into words.

The Possum Point Players is a nonprofit community theater that has been operating in Sussex County since 1973. This year, the theater created its inaugural Possum Founders Award for Artist Excellence, which gives students an opportunity to have their creativity recognized while they contribute to the local arts community.

“Art has always been a very important thing to me because usually it’s a little bit more difficult to express my emotions [than] through basic conversation,” he said. “I feel like art really expresses who I am and is just a very easy way to get that out and get a message out to people.”

Deptula’s winning design depicted a scene from the Possum Point Players’ production of “The Piano Lesson.”

The artwork invites audiences into a timeless room steeped in memory and antique treasures. Anchored by the piano at its center and framed by two figures representing the story’s main characters, the piece was crafted to honor the profound legacy of African American history and heritage that defines the play.

“The main message I want people to see within that piece is just recognizing the history behind all the African American culture, which [is] what basically the play goes around,” Deptula said. “It’s all these historical antique kind of items that have been placed around my painting and a bunch of symbolism of [African American] culture.”

The Founders Award for Artist Excellence recognizes the students’ digital design skills and artistic contributions, with their selected artwork set to help promote the theater’s 2027 season. One student’s design will also be used for Sussex Central High School’s upcoming production of “Anastasia.”

During the theater company’s season, they perform five main-stage productions and have traditionally hired professional artists to create promotional artwork for its shows.