New Jersey election 2026: Voter guides, key races and more

Who is on the ballot in New Jersey?

Here’s a look at the major races and who’s running for which office:

U.S. Senate

What does a U.S. senator do?

U.S. senators are elected to six-year terms in the upper chamber of the legislative branch, where they make and pass federal laws. Each state is represented by two U.S. senators.

The Senate also has the power to confirm presidential nominations for cabinet positions, federal judges and U.S. Supreme Court justices.

What is the party breakdown of the U.S. Senate, and what’s at stake?

One-third of U.S. Senate seats are up for election. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 53-45 margin over Democrats. Two Independent senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, caucus with the Democrats.

Democrats need a net gain of four seats in order to take control of the Senate.

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey?

U.S. House of Representatives

What do lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives do?

Representatives in the U.S. House are elected to two-year terms in Congress, where they make and pass federal laws.

Among other duties, representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.

What is the party breakdown of the U.S. House, and what’s at stake?

All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218.

Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. Independent U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, of California, caucuses with Republicans, and there are currently four vacant seats.

Who is running for the U.S. House in New Jersey?

A dozen U.S. House districts will be on the ballot this fall. Below is a look at which counties they encompass and who is running for which seat.

Not sure which U.S. House district you fall under? Voters can find their congressional district online based on their address.