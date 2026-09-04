New Jersey election 2026: Voter guides, key races and more
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s what’s at stake in the midterms, along with voting logistics, candidate breakdowns and more.
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- 📆 Key voter info: Dates and deadlines | Registering to vote
- 📬 Mail and absentee ballots: Requesting and returning | Tracking your ballot | Mail ballot issues
- 📍 Voting in person: Early voting | Polling places
- 🗳️ Races and candidates: U.S. Senate | U.S. House | Other
- ✅ Voter resources: Check your registration, become a poll worker and more
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What voter deadlines do I need to know?
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Can I still register to vote?
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Who can register to vote?
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Can I still apply for a mail ballot?
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Can I vote early in person?
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When must mail or absentee ballots be received?
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How will I know if my mail ballot was processed?
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What if I am a member of the military, other uniformed service or a civilian living overseas?
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What if I want to vote in person?
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Where is my polling place?
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What if I received a mail ballot but want to vote in person?
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What happens if I request a mail ballot and don’t receive it?
Who is on the ballot in New Jersey?
Here’s a look at the major races and who’s running for which office:
U.S. Senate
What does a U.S. senator do?
U.S. senators are elected to six-year terms in the upper chamber of the legislative branch, where they make and pass federal laws. Each state is represented by two U.S. senators.
The Senate also has the power to confirm presidential nominations for cabinet positions, federal judges and U.S. Supreme Court justices.
What is the party breakdown of the U.S. Senate, and what’s at stake?
One-third of U.S. Senate seats are up for election. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 53-45 margin over Democrats. Two Independent senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, caucus with the Democrats.
Democrats need a net gain of four seats in order to take control of the Senate.
Who’s running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey?
- Democratic Party: Cory Booker (incumbent)
- End the Corruption! Party: Veronica Fernandez
- Republican Party: Justin Murphy
- Socialist Workers Party: Joanne Kuniansky
U.S. House of Representatives
What do lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives do?
Representatives in the U.S. House are elected to two-year terms in Congress, where they make and pass federal laws.
Among other duties, representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.
What is the party breakdown of the U.S. House, and what’s at stake?
All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218.
Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. Independent U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, of California, caucuses with Republicans, and there are currently four vacant seats.
Who is running for the U.S. House in New Jersey?
A dozen U.S. House districts will be on the ballot this fall. Below is a look at which counties they encompass and who is running for which seat.
Not sure which U.S. House district you fall under? Voters can find their congressional district online based on their address.
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N.J. 1st Congressional District
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N.J. 2nd Congressional District
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N.J. 3rd Congressional District
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N.J. 4th Congressional District
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N.J. 5th Congressional District
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N.J. 6th Congressional District
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N.J. 7th Congressional District
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N.J. 8th Congressional District
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N.J. 9th Congressional District
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N.J. 10th Congressional District
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N.J. 11th Congressional District
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N.J. 12th Congressional District
What else is on the ballot in New Jersey?
A handful of municipal elections are also taking place this fall, including:
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