Elections 2026

New Jersey election 2026: Voter guides, key races and more

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3. Here’s what’s at stake in the midterms, along with voting logistics, candidate breakdowns and more.

A ''Vote Here'' sign indicates a polling place at Rowan College in Mount Laurel, N.J., Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

A ''Vote Here'' sign indicates a polling place at Rowan College in Mount Laurel, N.J., Monday, Oct. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Jump to a section

Who is on the ballot in New Jersey?

Here’s a look at the major races and who’s running for which office:

U.S. Senate

What does a U.S. senator do?

U.S. senators are elected to six-year terms in the upper chamber of the legislative branch, where they make and pass federal laws. Each state is represented by two U.S. senators.

The Senate also has the power to confirm presidential nominations for cabinet positions, federal judges and U.S. Supreme Court justices.

What is the party breakdown of the U.S. Senate, and what’s at stake?

One-third of U.S. Senate seats are up for election. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 53-45 margin over Democrats. Two Independent senators, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, caucus with the Democrats.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Democrats need a net gain of four seats in order to take control of the Senate.

Who’s running for U.S. Senate in New Jersey?

U.S. House of Representatives

What do lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives do?

Representatives in the U.S. House are elected to two-year terms in Congress, where they make and pass federal laws.

Among other duties, representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.

What is the party breakdown of the U.S. House, and what’s at stake?

All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218.

Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. Independent U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley, of California, caucuses with Republicans, and there are currently four vacant seats.

Who is running for the U.S. House in New Jersey?

A dozen U.S. House districts will be on the ballot this fall. Below is a look at which counties they encompass and who is running for which seat.

Not sure which U.S. House district you fall under? Voters can find their congressional district online based on their address.

What else is on the ballot in New Jersey?

A handful of municipal elections are also taking place this fall, including:

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

New Jersey voter info and resources

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About Maria Pulcinella

Maria Pulcinella is the lead digital producer for WHYY News, where she spearheads the newsroom's Audience Insights efforts.

Read more
Maria Pulcinella

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate