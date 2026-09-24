New Jersey election 2026: What to know about the 7th Congressional District race between Tom Kean Jr. and Rebecca Bennett
The district covers all of Warren and Hunterdon counties, plus parts of Morris, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties.
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- N.J.’s 7th Congressional District: What’s at stake | The path to victory | District profile
- Tom Kean Jr.: About | Political experience | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
- Rebecca Bennett: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
- Seamus Patrick O’Toole: About
In the 2026 midterm elections, New Jersey voters will decide who will serve as U.S. senator for the next six years. U.S. House seats are also on the ballot.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 7th Congressional District seat, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.
What’s at stake in the race for the 7th Congressional District seat?
Representatives in the U.S. House serve two-year terms in Congress, where they make and pass federal laws. Among other duties, representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.
All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. California Rep. Kevin Kiley is an independent who caucuses with Republicans. There are currently four vacant seats in the House.
What to know about incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr.
Kean, 58, was born and raised in Livingston, New Jersey, and lives in Westfield with his wife and two children. He graduated from Dartmouth College and earned a master’s degree in law and diplomacy from Tufts University Fletcher School.
Kean, the son of former New Jersey Gov. Tom Kean and the grandson of former U.S. Rep. Robert Kean, worked at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, then was elected to the New Jersey General Assembly in 2001. He was elected to the state senate in 2003 and the U.S. House of Representatives in 2023.
What to know about Democrat Rebecca Bennett
Bennett, 39, lives in Bridgewater with her husband and two children. She was born in New York and grew up in Texas. Bennett served in the military for 15 years, as a helicopter pilot, experimental test pilot and aircraft commander, and member of the Air National Guard. During her time as an experimental test pilot, she earned an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
When she left the armed forces, Bennett and her husband, a former Navy pilot, moved to New Jersey. “We chose to come here and raise our family because the schools are so good, and there are a lot of good job opportunities in healthcare,” she said in a phone interview. She has worked at digital health, health care technology and pharmaceutical companies.
What about independent Seamus Patrick O’Toole?
Independent candidate Seamus Patrick O’Toole, whose campaign slogan is “Stop Israel’s Genocide,” is also on the ballot.
O’Toole does not have a campaign website or a Facebook campaign presence. There is no record that he has made public comments about any domestic issues. Based on his campaign slogan, his campaign is presumed to be focused on U.S. policy toward Israel and the war in Gaza.
He has not been endorsed by any group or organization.
O’Toole did not respond to a request for a WHYY News interview.
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