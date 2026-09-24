In the 2026 midterm elections, New Jersey voters will decide who will serve as U.S. senator for the next six years. U.S. House seats are also on the ballot.

Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 7th Congressional District seat, from who’s running and what’s at stake to where the candidates stand on key issues and beyond.

What’s at stake in the race for the 7th Congressional District seat?

Representatives in the U.S. House serve two-year terms in Congress, where they make and pass federal laws. Among other duties, representatives introduce bills and resolutions, offer amendments and serve on committees.

All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. California Rep. Kevin Kiley is an independent who caucuses with Republicans. There are currently four vacant seats in the House.