New Jersey election 2026: What to know about the 3rd Congressional District race
Democratic incumbent Herb Conaway faces three challengers: Republican Michael McGuire, the Green Party’s Steven Welzer and Independent Ryan Michael Kelly.
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- N.J.’s 3rd Congressional District: What’s at stake | District profile
- Herb Conaway: About | Political experience | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
- Michael McGuire: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
- Steven Welzer: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
- Ryan Michael Kelly: About | Top priorities | Stances on key issues | Endorsements
In the 2026 midterm elections, New Jersey voters will decide who will represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Here’s everything voters need to know about the race for the 3rd Congressional District seat, which represents parts of Burlington, Mercer and Monmouth counties.
What’s at stake in the race?
All 435 seats in the U.S. House are up for election. The magic number to win a majority is 218. Republicans currently control the chamber by a 218-212 margin over Democrats. California Rep. Kevin Kiley is an independent who caucuses with Republicans. There are currently four vacant seats in the House.
New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District seat has been represented by a Democrat since 2019, after Democrat Andy Kim captured the longtime Republican-held district. Herb Conaway succeeded Kim, who went on to be the state’s junior U.S. senator. The district’s boundaries were redrawn in 2021, creating a more Democratic-leaning area.
What to know about incumbent Democrat Herb Conaway
Conaway, 63, is a lifelong resident of Burlington County. Prior to his election to Congress, he served in the New Jersey General Assembly for 25 years, representing Legislative District 7. Conaway was also director of the Burlington County Health Department for more than five years. The Delran resident is an internal medicine physician who also holds a law degree.
What to know about Republican Michael McGuire
McGuire, 47, is a family law attorney and an officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve. The first-time candidate, who currently lives in Freehold Township, served in the Marine Corps for four years before joining the New York City Police Department, where he was a first responder on 9/11. McGuire is also a small-business advisor and tax practitioner.
What to know about Green Party candidate Steven Welzer
Welzer, 76, is a retired computer technician with the state judiciary. He has ran for office previously, including governor in 2013 as the Green Party’s candidate. Welzer, who lives in East Windsor, is a member of the editorial board for New Green Horizons webzine.
What to know about independent candidate Ryan Michael Kelly
Kelly, 43, is an educator and former civil servant for the federal government. He spent 13 years with the Department of Homeland Security in government operations and program administration. Kelly was also a member of the Lake Como Borough Council in Monmouth County.
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