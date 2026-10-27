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The U.S. Department of Justice announced it will send election monitors to Philadelphia as well as Allegheny, Luzerne and Lehigh counties, according to a letter sent to state officials. The agency did not specify exact locations.

The letter said that the monitoring will be conducted “in the same way as in the past,” with monitors there only to “observe and take notes.”

The Trump administration previously sent monitors to several states during their primary elections and, in August, announced plans to send more than 1,000 monitors to jurisdictions across the country for the general election.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt responded to questions about the federal poll monitors.

“The Pennsylvania Department of State expects everyone working in, voting in and observing polling places to follow all state and federal laws,” he said.