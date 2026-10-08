What questions do you have about the 2026 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Pennsylvania’s next governor may have a role in the accessibility of health care coverage, what reproductive care looks like and how the state protects LGBTQ+ residents. As voters prepare to cast their ballots to determine a number of crucial races across the state, Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican challenger Stacy Garrity have been making their case for why they should be the one to lead the state.

The two candidates offer substantially different approaches on key issues as they face off in the race for governor during the 2026 midterm election. Shapiro has fought federal Medicaid changes that his administration says will cause hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians to lose coverage, defended access to abortion and supported protections for LGBTQ+ people.

Garrity backs the federal changes, arguing that they will reduce fraud and preserve Medicaid for those who need it most. She opposes taxpayer-funded abortion and has made restricting transgender girls’ participation in school sports a prominent campaign promise.

Here’s what you need to know about where the gubernatorial candidates stand on some of the more contentious issues in the race.