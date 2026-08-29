Pa. election 2026: How to request, fill out and return your mail ballot

Pennsylvania’s general Election Day for the 2026 midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 3. All registered voters in the commonwealth can either vote by mail ballot or in person.

Voting by mail has been an option for all Pennsylvania voters since 2020. This year, a legal battle is playing out in the courts to determine whether an executive order by President Donald Trump restricting mail voting will take effect ahead of the midterms.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and more than 20 other states have sued the Trump administration to block the March executive order, which requires the U.S. Postal Service to limit mail ballot delivery to pre-approved voter lists in each state.

The U.S. Supreme Court lifted an injunction against the order in late August, arguing that Pennsylvania and other states’ challenge was premature. The decision clears the way for the Trump administration to implement the changes, although the window for doing so is growing tighter as states prepare to begin sending out mail ballots within weeks.

For now, Shapiro assured voters in a statement on X on Aug. 25 that “nothing has changed here in Pennsylvania for November’s election.”

“Despite the President’s repeated attempts to undermine our Constitution, eligible voters in Pennsylvania can safely and securely vote by mail — and I’ll keep fighting in court to protect our state election laws,” he said.

If you choose to vote by mail, here is everything you need to know — from deadlines to how to fill out your ballot and more.