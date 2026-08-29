Pa. election 2026: How to request, fill out and return your mail ballot
Here’s everything voters should know, even as a legal battle plays out over the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict mail voting.
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- Voter deadlines: Requesting mail ballot | Returning mail ballot
- Mail ballot FAQs: How to request | How to return
- ‘Curing’ mail ballots: Statewide | Bucks | Chester | Delaware | Montgomery | Philadelphia
- Points of contact: Statewide | Bucks | Chester | Delaware | Montgomery | Philadelphia
Pennsylvania’s general Election Day for the 2026 midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 3. All registered voters in the commonwealth can either vote by mail ballot or in person.
Voting by mail has been an option for all Pennsylvania voters since 2020. This year, a legal battle is playing out in the courts to determine whether an executive order by President Donald Trump restricting mail voting will take effect ahead of the midterms.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and more than 20 other states have sued the Trump administration to block the March executive order, which requires the U.S. Postal Service to limit mail ballot delivery to pre-approved voter lists in each state.
The U.S. Supreme Court lifted an injunction against the order in late August, arguing that Pennsylvania and other states’ challenge was premature. The decision clears the way for the Trump administration to implement the changes, although the window for doing so is growing tighter as states prepare to begin sending out mail ballots within weeks.
For now, Shapiro assured voters in a statement on X on Aug. 25 that “nothing has changed here in Pennsylvania for November’s election.”
“Despite the President’s repeated attempts to undermine our Constitution, eligible voters in Pennsylvania can safely and securely vote by mail — and I’ll keep fighting in court to protect our state election laws,” he said.
If you choose to vote by mail, here is everything you need to know — from deadlines to how to fill out your ballot and more.
When is the deadline to request a Pennsylvania mail ballot?
You need to request your absentee or mail ballot by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 19. If you are not registered to vote, you cannot vote in the 2026 general election. You can check your voter registration status online.
If you miss the deadline to request a mail ballot and cannot vote in person on Election Day because of an emergency, you can request an emergency absentee ballot.
How do I request a Pennsylvania mail ballot?
You can request a mail or absentee ballot online. You can also download the mail ballot application — available in English, Spanish and Traditional Chinese — and either mail it or submit it in person to your local county election office.
You’ll need your PennDOT ID number or Pennsylvania driver’s license number to apply. If you don’t have either one, you must use the last four digits of your Social Security number and upload a signature to apply. Here’s more information about the identification you’ll need.
Another option: You can go to your county election office and request, fill out and submit your mail ballot all at once.
A surge in on-demand mail ballot voting in Bucks County led to long lines and a legal challenge in the 2024 election. The Pennsylvania Department of State released guidance last year specifying that county voter services’ offices should ensure everyone in line by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27 — the deadline for requesting a mail ballot for this year’s elections — should be accommodated.
Voters with disabilities can also apply for an accessible remote ballot — after first applying for a mail ballot — that can be filled out electronically. This is an option for you to vote privately and securely if you use screen readers or other assistive devices.
The Department of State recommends submitting the request for an accessible remote ballot within 24 hours of submitting your mail ballot request.
The forms to request an absentee ballot are also available in English, Spanish and Traditional Chinese. Military and civilian voters living abroad can find more information online about how to cast their vote.
How do I fill out my Pennsylvania mail ballot?
- Read the instructions and mark your ballot. Complete the front and back of each page.
- Seal your mail ballot in the yellow envelope you received marked “Official Election Ballot.” This inner envelope protects your vote’s anonymity.
- There should be no stray marks on the envelope. If you do not seal your ballot in that official election ballot envelope, it won’t be counted.
- Seal the yellow envelope in the pre-addressed outer return envelope provided with your mail ballot.
- On the outer return envelope is a voter’s declaration form. You must sign the voter’s declaration and write the current date. If you do not complete the declaration form on the outer return envelope, your ballot will not be counted.
- If you’re mailing your ballot to your election office, check whether your county requires paid postage — and, if so, how much postage you need.
How do I return my Pennsylvania mail ballot?
You can return your mail ballot in one of three ways:
- Mail your ballot to your county election office (be sure to check and see whether your county requires paid postage)
- Deliver your mail ballot in person at your county election office (or election satellite office)
- Drop off your mail ballot at one of your county’s designated drop boxes
Here’s where to find secure mail ballot dropbox locations in Philadelphia and its collar counties:
- Bucks County drop box locations
- Chester County has 13 designated drop box locations that will be available beginning in October:
- Chester County Government Services Center
601 Westtown Rd, West Chester, PA 19380
- Avon Grove Library
117 Rosehill Avenue, West Grove, PA 19390
- Chester County Library
450 Exton Square Parkway, Exton, PA 19341
- Coatesville Area Public Library
501 E Lincoln Highway, Coatesville, PA 19320
- Downingtown Library
122 Wallace Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335
- Easttown Library & Information Center
720 First Avenue, Berwyn, PA 19312
- Henrietta Hankin Branch
215 Windgate Dr, Chester Springs, PA 19425
- Honey Brook Community Library
687 Compass Rd, Honey Brook, PA 19344
- Kennett Library
320 E. State Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348
- Oxford Library Company
48 S Second Street, Oxford, PA 19363
- Parkesburg Free Library
105 West Street, Parkesburg, PA 19365
- Phoenixville Public Library
183 2nd Avenue, Phoenixville, PA 19460
- Spring City Free Library
245 Broad St, Spring City, PA 19475
- Chester County Government Services Center
- Delaware County drop box locations
- Montgomery County drop box locations
- Philadelphia County drop box locations
Pennsylvania law requires that you mail or drop off your own ballot. The only exception is if you have a disability and fill out a designated agent form, which allows another individual to drop off your mail ballot for you.
You can track the status of your mail ballot online after you’ve submitted it.
When is the deadline to return my Pennsylvania mail ballot?
If you’re returning your ballot by mail, it must be received by the county election office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3. A postmark by or even before Nov. 3 does not matter if the ballot has not been received by the county election office by 8 p.m. Nov. 3.
If you don’t think you have enough time to mail it before Election Day, you have a couple of options:
- You can drop off your mail ballot at one of your county’s secure drop boxes, or drop off your mail ballot at your local county election office before 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
- On Nov. 3, you can bring your blank mail ballot to the polls and surrender it and the outer return envelope and vote in person. If you did not vote by mail but still do not have your mail ballot or the envelope to surrender at your polling place, you can vote in person on Election Day by provisional ballot.
How do I know if there is an issue with my Pennsylvania mail ballot? Can I fix it?
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled in 2025 that counties must notify voters who have submitted a flawed mail ballot that it will be rejected.
Bucks, Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties all follow a notice-and-cure process. The counties’ boards of elections notify voters whose mail ballots were filed with errors and allow them to “cure,” or fix, the ballot.
In addition to mail ballot “curing” options for each county, voters who fill out a mail ballot and who are notified of errors that would prevent it from being counted may choose to cast a provisional ballot at the polls on Election Day.
The state Supreme Court ruled that provisional ballots from voters whose mail ballots have been voided must be counted.
Below is a breakdown of each county’s process in the Greater Philadelphia area for “curing” defective mail ballots:
Who can I contact if I have more questions about voting by mail in Pennsylvania?
You can contact your county election boards for more information and for any election-related questions. Below is a list of relevant contact information for the Philly area.
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