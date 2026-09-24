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Ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro and Republican challenger Stacy Garrity agree that the cost of living in Pennsylvania has become too high for many families to bear. However, the candidates largely disagree over what the state government should do about it.

Much of Shapiro’s argument for reelection touts his first-term policy record and accomplishments, such as implementing the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit, as well as unachieved goals, such as raising the minimum wage. Garrity said that life in the commonwealth has become too expensive under Shapiro, and she offers an alternative path to making it more affordable.

Lowering taxes

Both Shapiro and his challenger in the governor’s race have called for reducing the tax burden on Pennsylvanians. While Garrity prefers a broad tax cut, Shapiro’s approach includes targeted relief.

Garrity has called for reducing the overall state tax rate from the current 3.07%. While her platform does not include a specific target rate, Republicans have put forward legislation to drop it to 2.8%, a proposal that has garnered support from Republican legislators as well as some Democrats. Those Democrats say they would offset the revenue loss by increasing corporate taxes. Garrity has also promised to eliminate the state inheritance tax, which she calls the “death tax,” and to “roll back or eliminate” the 5.9% gross receipts tax on utilities.

Shapiro has not proposed lowering the state personal income tax, but he has proposed tax relief for working families, seniors and parents. During his first term, Shapiro expanded the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program for older adults and people with disabilities and increased the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit, which provides eligible families between $600 and $2,100. The state also created the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit, which equals 10% of a taxpayer’s federal Earned Income Tax Credit and can be worth as much as $805.