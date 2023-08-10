Pa.’s Whole-Home Repairs money is in limbo despite Shapiro’s budget signature

Money for a popular program to fund basic repairs and energy efficiency upgrades in homes across much of Pennsylvania is still not free to flow to counties, despite Gov. Josh Shapiro signing the budget last week.

$50 million for the Whole-Home Repairs Program is among a list of funding initiatives a state budget official has said need additional legislative language before money can be distributed.

“This is just a continuation, if you will, of the broader budget negotiations and debates that have been going on all year,” said Christopher Borick, a professor of political science at Muhlenberg College and director of the school’s Institute of Public Opinion.

The Whole-Home Repairs Program received rare bipartisan support when it was first funded last year with federal money from the American Rescue Plan. The program, administered by county-level agencies in Pennsylvania, provides grants to low- to moderate-income families and forgivable loans to small landlords to repair and weatherize their properties. Proponents want to see the program outlast the one-time pandemic relief, and pushed for state money to be allocated to the program in the 2023-2024 budget.

But the bipartisan initiative could get caught up in the conflict that has characterized this budget season.

Shapiro signed the main budget bill last week, after a weeks-long impasse. Senate Republicans delayed sending Shapiro the budget after he said he would veto a school voucher program for private school scholarships that House Democrats opposed.

As they reconvened and sent the budget to Shapiro Thursday, Senate Republicans cited a memo from state budget secretary Uri Monson that said several programs, including Whole-Home Repairs, would need enabling legislation known as fiscal code, which specifies how money can be spent, before their funding is released.

Code negotiation, while a routine part of the budget process, presents another opportunity for Republican lawmakers to assert control even after sending the main budget bill to the Governor’s desk, Borick said.

“Republicans who were less than satisfied … with the outcome and in some ways feel betrayed by Governor Shapiro on voucher matters are still looking for leverage points that they might maintain in the process,” Borick said. “In some ways, as we turn to these code bills, that’s where they do have some considerable power.”

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Scott Martin (R-13) told reporters last week that Senate Republicans plan to continue to work on “advancing something.”

“We do know there’s going to have to be, potentially, some give and take, depending on what the governor does, depending on negotiations with the House,” he said.

The governor did veto the private school voucher funding.

Lawmakers can hold up budget items by failing to agree to code bills, or can even negotiate code language that directs more money to certain areas of the state, Borick said. But he doesn’t anticipate the Whole-Home Repairs money being held up indefinitely.

“Could it be delayed as both sides try to leverage positions? Certainly. That’s part of contemporary politics,” Borick said. “But I would assume given the nature of the types of funding and who it serves, that a deal is there to be had.”