A finalized budget may be on the horizon with the state Senate returning to the Pennsylvania Capitol

An approved Pennsylvania spending plan appeared within reach Thursday after Senate Republican leaders decided to summon their colleagues back to the Capitol to complete the work they held up when budget negotiations with Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro soured a month ago.

The $45 billion budgethit a roadblock in early July amid discord over a GOP priority — their proposal to create a $100 million program subsidizing students in the lowest performing districts so they can attend private and religious schools.

In a statement sent out Wednesday night, Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward of Westmoreland County said after continued conversations with the governor, the Senate would return to finalize the spending plan. That would allow millions of dollars to begin flowing to counties and school districts that were preparing to empty out their reserves or consider taking out loans to continue necessary operations.

“Senate Republicans will continue to negotiate with our counterparts in good faith and in the best interests of Pennsylvanians,” she said in the statement. “We hope our counterparts will do the same.”