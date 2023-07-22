Pennsylvania counties plan to miss big social-services payment as state budget stalemate drags on

Counties in Pennsylvania are preparing to get by without payments for some of the social services they carry out as a state budget stalemate between Gov. Josh Shapiro and lawmakers drags into its fourth week.

Tens of millions of dollars for county-level services for substance abuse, child welfare, mental health and the intellectually disabled are expected to be held up in the coming days and weeks, minus some sort of breakthrough in Harrisburg to dissolve the impasse. Big payments to schools also are expected to be stalled in the coming weeks.

Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach said an impasse lasting a few weeks won’t have much effect. But the Legislature is not scheduled to return to session until after Labor Day and, if there is no budget agreement before then, he said, “that’s going to create some problems.”

“No county can go very long without having some serious impact, from a financial standpoint,” Leinbach said.

Counties have experience struggling through stalemates, including a record-breaking impasse in 2015 that did not thaw until 2016.

During it, county governments and school boards waiting on billions in state aid burned through loans and emptied reserves. Social services organizations — largely non-profits that deliver state-mandated safety-net services administered by counties — shuttered programs, borrowed money and laid off hundreds of workers who care for the state’s most vulnerable populations.

County officials say that ordeal taught them to sock away reserves to survive for a couple months, at least, as many try now to figure out how much state aid this impasse will ensnare while they take stock of their cash flow.

No county may be in imminent need of a loan — but every single county budget officer likely knows the cost to borrow will be far more severe than it was in 2015, now that interest rates are higher.

The Shapiro administration has yet to say exactly what money it will withhold from counties and other social services.