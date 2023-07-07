This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA

While both chambers of the Pennsylvania legislature have passed a budget spending plan that Gov. Josh Shapiro says he’ll sign, legislative technicalities and bad blood over an axed school voucher proposal are prolonging the commonwealth’s week-long impasse.

Still left undone are budget-enabling code bills, at least one of which must be passed alongside the main spending plan legislation.

Also causing the delay is a mundane constitutional prerequisite for bills to become law: Before legislation goes to the governor, presiding officers in both chambers must sign it.

The spending plan bill has been signed by the state House speaker, but not by the lieutenant governor, who presides over the upper chamber. But leadership in the state Senate has announced no plans to return to Harrisburg until September, claiming that Shapiro “decided to betray” their trust.

The conflict emerged Wednesday when Shapiro, a Democrat negotiating the first budget of his administration, pledged to line-item veto a private school voucher proposal from the deal he’d previously negotiated with state Senate Republicans, in exchange for state House Democrats’ support.

The Republicans’ implicit threat of an extended recess now puts that $45.5 billion spending plan in legislative purgatory, along with any other bills that have passed both chambers but still need a state Senate signature — like a measure that would expand the state’s property tax rental rebate for older adults.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon, Shapiro reiterated his support for the just-passed budget. He blamed the state Senate for failing to get the state House on board, and urged the upper chamber to get the bill to his desk as soon as possible.

“I hope the Senate will be responsible stewards of the public trust and return to Harrisburg to sign this bill,” Shapiro said.

Later that day, state Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward (R., Westmoreland) made it clear Shapiro’s comments didn’t ease the tension, and made no promises to reconvene her chamber.

“The truth is there was a deal regardless of what Gov. Shapiro says publicly and he knows there was a deal,” Ward said in an emailed statement. “Senate Republicans worked in good faith with Gov. Shapiro for nearly two months making concessions and giving him all the goodies he wanted with his promise to work with his party and bring [the voucher program] across the finish line.”

It is unusual for a chamber to neglect to sign a bill, but not unprecedented. At the end of the legislative session in 1992, a bill aimed at expanding coal mining regulations passed both chambers and was signed in the state House, but wasn’t in the state Senate. That prevented it from going to the governor for approval, and it never became law.