Delaware families are still grappling with infant formula shortages, price hikes

Briante and Paris Grant recently went to downtown Wilmington to pick up baby formula for their three infants. The nonprofit Harper’s Heart runs a small closet tucked away in a corner of the public library. It’s open two days a week and helps parents with babies up to 2 years old with items such as diapers, formula and clothes.

Briante said the 6-month-old triplets eat a lot every month, which means a lot of baby bottles filled with formula.

“Like $1,000, almost, to feed all three,” she said.

The Grants said they struggled to afford infant formula during the past several months because Paris was unemployed. As a high-risk pregnancy, she stayed on bed rest through most of 2023. Federal postal workers are currently ineligible for paid parental leave, although there is active legislation in Congress that would cover them. But it’s unlikely, especially in an election year, that it would pass before the end of 2024.

Briante said trying to feed three babies with the high cost of formula has been rough.

“We weren’t expecting three babies, you know, just one, but three takes a toll on you,” she said. “And then being out of work, not having a maternity leave and a leave without pay really takes a toll on your household.”